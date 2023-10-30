A look into Matthew Perry's family, siblings, parents

A look into Matthew Perry's family, siblings, parents

By Namrata Ganguly 02:06 pm Oct 30, 2023

Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry's family

The world woke up to the shocking news of F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry's death on Sunday (October 29). Globally known and loved as the American sitcom's Chandler Bing﻿, Perry is survived by his parents and five half-siblings. Let us take a look at the accident that ended fatally for the star, his Canadian-American family, and what he wrote about them in his memoir.

How did he die?

Perry was found dead by the paramedics at his Los Angeles home yesterday. As per reports, Perry suffered a "cardiac episode" when he was in the jacuzzi of this LA home. This led to him losing consciousness, slipping, and drowning in the hot tub. Though Perry has struggled with addiction in the past, reports suggest no foul play or drug overdose.

Why did he consider himself to be a 'latchkey kid'?

The 54-year-old actor never married or had any children. After Perry, his mother Suzanne Perry had four children with her second husband while his father John Bennett Perry had a daughter with his second wife. Perry described himself as a "latchkey kid" living his time between Montreal and Los Angeles in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing released in November 2022.

Perry's step-father is a famous host

Suzanne split from John before Perry's first birthday. Prior to her career in political consulting and fundraising, she was a journalist and worked as press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Suzanne married Dateline host Keith Morrison in 1981 and together became parents to Caitlin, Emily, Will, and Madeleine. Perry wrote in his memoir that his sisters were "funny, caring, and there."

Perry's siblings from his father's second marriage

John, who had a prolific acting career, got married to his second wife, Debbie Boyle, in 1981. Together they welcomed their daughter Maria in 1986. In his memoir, Perry described Maria as the "hub of the Perry family." He also mentioned that she was the only one who was open about the drug health emergency that left him in a coma for two weeks.