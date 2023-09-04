Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner calling it quits: Their relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are heading for divorce

Pop singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner seem to be having problems in their picture-perfect paradise. Recent reports have shaken fans, suggesting that the beloved Hollywood couple may be heading toward divorce after four years of marriage, as Jonas reportedly came in contact with at least two Los Angeles divorce lawyers. Let's take a closer look at their relationship.

Year 2016: Turner and Jonas's love story unfolded on Instagram

In a 2019 interaction with Harper Bazaar, the GoT actor revealed that they first started talking after Jonas reached out to her on Instagram. Shortly thereafter, the singer invited the Survive actor for a meet-up during his tour in the UK, and it was during this encounter that Turner and Jonas had an instant connection despite the former's initial hesitation about liking Jonas.

Year 2017: When the couple made their relationship Instagram-official

In December 2016, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Turner and Jones were officially dating. The revelation followed the couple's Thanksgiving weekend celebrations together. On January 1, 2017, Turner surprised fans by making her romance public. She shared a photo in which the singer stood at the back of a yacht while holding a cigar, and the caption accompanying the post read, "Miami daze."

Engagement: When the pair took their relationship to next level

The "ultra-private" couple took a significant step in October 2017 when they announced their engagement. To share the joyous news, Turner and Jonas posted matching Instagram posts, featuring an image of a close-up view of Turner's hand, adorned with a stunning pear-cut ring, resting on top of her partner's hand. In the caption, Jonas wrote, "She said yes," while Turner captioned, "I said yes."

Year 2019: Surprise, surprise! Time for an impromptu wedding

While in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards, the couple planned an impromptu wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel. American DJ Diplo live-streamed it, pop duo Dan + Shay provided the music, an Elvis impersonator served as the officiant, and the pair exchanged vows with unique Ring Pop wedding rings. Following this impromptu wedding, they had a second ceremony in France.

With the addition of two daughters, they completed their family

Turner and Jonas celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Willa in 2020. Following this adorable addition, the couple welcomed their second daughter in July 2022. Notably, the couple has maintained a strict policy of privacy when it comes to their children, and they have never shared pictures of either of their daughters on social media or with any media outlets.

Year 2023: Trouble in paradise

The break-up rumors captured all major headlines on Sunday when it was reported that Turner and Jonas were contemplating divorce. An insider shared with TMZ that the duo has been facing "serious problems" for at least the past six months. Interestingly, netizens observed Jonas wearing his wedding ring during his concert in Texas on a Sunday night, adding intrigue to the ongoing controversial situation.

