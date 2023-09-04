#MyFault actor Gabriel Guevara arrested for sexual assault—career, notable projects

Entertainment

#MyFault actor Gabriel Guevara arrested for sexual assault—career, notable projects

Written by Isha Sharma September 04, 2023 | 10:22 am 2 min read

Spanish-French actor Gabriel Guevara has been arrested for alleged sexual assault. Know everything about him

Spanish-French actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for an alleged sexual assault that had taken place in France. He was reportedly in Venice to receive a Filming Italy Best Movie International Award Young Generation for My Fault, an award that is separate from the official proceedings of the VFF. Who is Guevara and what's his claim to fame?

Beginnings: Both his parents are artists

The 22-year-old was born in Madrid. He had an artistic environment at home from the beginning—his mother Marléne is a French actor, vedette, model, and presenter, while his father, Michel is a dancer. Guevara started in showbiz by participating in advertising campaigns and minor acting roles. He is an alumnus of Instituto Lope de Vega, from where he earned a Baccalaureate of Performing Arts.

He debuted with the show 'Skam España'

Guevara made his debut in 2018 when he starred as Cristian Miralles Haro in the first season of Skam España, the Spanish adaptation of the Norwegian teen drama show Skam. Subsequently, he bagged a role in Amanda Kernell's Charter (2018), which was the Swedish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Oscars, though it did not make the eventual cut.

Breakthrough with 'HIT,' global acclaim with 'My Fault'

After the success of these projects, he found greater fame through the 2020 series, HIT, a high school drama where he played the protagonist. Additionally, in 2022, he was seen in the Netflix series You Are Not Special and the HBO Max Series How to Send Everything to Hell. He recently earned global fame for his Amazon Prime Video film My Fault.

He'll reprise his role in two sequels of 'My Fault'

My Fault will spawn two sequels in the coming years—Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) and Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), and Guevara will reprise his role in both these parts. His other upcoming project includes a miniseries titled Ni una más is, set to be released on Netflix. Guevara is a teen/young adult idol and is followed by a mammoth 6.3M people on Instagram (@gabrieloxguevaraa).

Share this timeline