On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, revisiting his career's second innings

Entertainment

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, revisiting his career's second innings

Written by Isha Sharma September 04, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Remembering actor Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor debuted as a lead actor with Bobby (1973) and went on to carve a noteworthy career with films like Sargam, Karz, and Chandni. Son of legendary artist Raj Kapoor, he carried forward his legacy with panache and sincerity, evident in the sheer diversity of his filmography. On Kapoor's 71st birth anniversary, we revisit some memorable movies in his career's second phase.

'Kapoor & Sons' (2016)

Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons is what it is because of its tight script, seasoned actors, and a performance of a lifetime, delivered by Kapoor as the ailing yet mischievous family patriarch. The story of the dysfunctional and troubled Kapoor family was a hit with the audience and is remembered as a modern-day classic. It earned Kapoor a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

'Housefull 2' (2012)

Kapoor's comedy timing and ability to shine in a multistarrer—without taking anything away from his co-stars—is evident in Housefull 2, where he played Heena's (Asin) father. The film's best moments came each time he had to engage in a confrontation with his neighbor/half-brother Dabboo, played by his real-life brother Randhir Kapoor. If you want to revisit the hilarity, stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'102 Not Out' (2018)

Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out pulled off a casting coup by roping in two of the finest actors of our generation together: Amitabh Bachchan and Kapoor. While the former played a jubilant, carefree, elderly 102-year-old man, the latter played his anxious, forever worried, and dispirited son, aged 75. The movie was released in May 2018 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Body' (2019)

While starring in the suspense thriller The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi, the late actor proved that he had not lost his edge at all and never will. This Jeethu Joseph directorial also marked his last full-fledged film appearance (since Paresh Rawal shot for his remaining parts in his swansong Sharmaji Namkeen). In its review, NDTV called Kapoor's performance as a police officer "effortless."

Share this timeline