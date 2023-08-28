#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Akelli' is headed for a commercial disaster

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 12:59 pm 1 min read

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli is one of those films that come to theaters and go away without making any buzz. The film's release was known among the masses and has opened to a rather underwhelming weekend collection. The movie is a survival thriller and it received negative reviews from critics and is likely to be taken down from the theaters soon.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 37 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 86 lakh in India. Considering it is the first-weekend collection, it is quite underwhelming. As per trends, it seems like another disaster at the box office. The cast includes Rajesh Jais, Tsahi Halevi, Nishant Dahiya, and Amir Boutrous, among others.

