#OhMyGadar: Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude after a bumper weekend

Entertainment

#OhMyGadar: Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude after a bumper weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 01:12 pm 1 min read

Akshay Kumar thanks fans for their support for 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'

Bollywood is having its own Barbenheimer moment and it's titled #OhMyGadar! This Independence Day weekend, Bollywood saw a mega clash at the box office as Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar locked horns with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 respectively. Both movies raked in huge at the box office and now Kumar has taken to social media and thanked fans for their support.

Kumar's tweet after the massive success

Kumar tweeted a snippet from OMG 2 and wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!" Gadar 2 has the upper hand at the box office as the film is marching toward the Rs. 300 crore mark, whereas OMG 2 marks Kumar's glorious return at the box office.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline