#NewsBytesExplainer: Bollywood's 2024 Diwali—confirmed films, tentative releases, franchise factors

Written by Isha Sharma July 01, 2023 | 11:38 pm 2 min read

Here's what Bollywood's Diwali 2024 will look like

It is not uncommon for the film industry to book festive occasions such as Holi, Diwali, Eid, and Rakshabandhan for their ambitious movies. For instance, last year, Ram Setu and Thank God clashed on Diwali. While we might still be waiting to celebrate Diwali this year, producers have already booked the slots for Diwali 2024! Here's what Bollywood's Diwali next year will look like.

These are confirmed titles that will be released

As of now, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 has been confirmed for Diwali 2024 release. The rest of the cast hasn't been unveiled, but Housefull 5 is expected to be a multistarrer, just like its four predecessors. Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee﻿, too, is looking at drawing audiences to theaters next year on the same date.

Box office prospects: 'Housefull 5' and 'BB3' are money churners

Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4 were declared hit, super hit, hit, and super hit, respectively (per Bollymoviereviewz data). Considering comedy has always been Kumar's home ground, it would not be wrong to predict that Housefull 5 will take a flying start commercially. BB2, on the other hand, was the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022, so BB3 is expected to replicate that.

Unconfirmed: 'Prem Ki Shaadi' also eyeing same slot

While the aforementioned movies are confirmed, Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi, which will star Salman Khan in the eponymous role, is also reportedly planning to hit theaters on Diwali 2024. Considering Khan's superstardom, one can only imagine what the box office records would look like! Khan has previously played Prem in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Biwi No. 1.

Nostalgia, franchise factor will help these movies too

There is an important nostalgia/franchise factor associated with these projects. Housefull has been running successfully since 2010 and is the true definition of a leave-your-brains-at-home comedy, while both Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were money spinners. And, of course, no matter how many years have passed by, Khan's fans will still ride the nostalgia wave to see him as Prem one more time!

