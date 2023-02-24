Entertainment

Kartik won't appear in 'Hera Pheri 3,' Paresh Rawal confirms

Kartik Aaryan to not star in 'Hera Pheri 3'

After several months of hera pheri with the casting of the third installment of Hera Pheri, the original trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty reunited for Hera Pheri 3 recently. Few months back, reports originated that Kartik Aaryan was supposed to be roped in for the upcoming sequel. Now, our favorite Babu Bhaiya has revealed Aaryan won't be joining, after all.

Repeated changes in the casting

Rawal spoke to Mid-Day and stated, "As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn't work out. I don't know what happened." There were many speculations that Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham would star in the film. After so many reports, fans were confused about the cast of the film.

Rawal's take on working with Shetty and Kumar

In the recently concluded promo shoot, the trio was seen together. Rawal stated, "Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It's always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry." The film will reportedly be directed by Farhad Samji.