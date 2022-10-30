Entertainment

Punjabi historian calls for ban on Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 30, 2022, 04:08 pm 3 min read

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' is in legal soup yet again

Akshay Kumar's fourth theatrical outing of 2022, Ram Setu, hit the cinemas on October 25 (Tuesday). While the film has received mixed to negative reviews from critics, it is slowly inching toward the Rs. 50cr mark at the box office. However, a Punjab-based historian has now claimed the movie is based on his work and threatened to move the court against the makers.

This isn't the first time Ram Setu has found itself in legal soup.

Earlier, in August, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Kumar of "distorting the Ram Setu" saga and slapped him with a legal notice.

He had accused "Mumbai cinema [sin-e-ma]" of "falsifying and misappropriation" and said that he had sent legal notices to Kumar and eight others to "teach them intellectual property rights."

Accusation 'The makers didn't seek permission,' said Dr. Ashok Kainth

Reportedly, Dr. Ashok Kainth—the head of the department of Ramayana Research Committee, Sri Lanka—has claimed that "Ram Setu is based on [his] life story." He also accused Kumar and the makers of not seeking his "permission" or "giving [him] his due credit in the film." Citing that some scenes have "hurt the religious sentiments of people," he also sought a ban on the adventure-drama.

Legal route? Dr. Kainth may take the legal route soon

Dr. Kainth added that he plans to "go to the higher authorities including the home minister, [prime minister's office], and information and broadcasting minister" to ensure timely and effective action. Times Now quoted him saying, "If no one will listen to me then I will approach the court." He also alleged that the makers used his "research work" mentioned on his website without permission.

Quote 'The makers should have discussed things with me'

Dr. Kainth, in a conversation with The Indian Express, said, "Things have been fabricated in the movie which should not have been done," adding that there is an issue with copyrights as well. "Movie would have been much better if the filmmakers had come to [me] to discuss the several things because I have done everything on the ground (sic)," added the historian.

Information Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about 'Ram Setu'

Besides Kumar, the Abhishek Sharma directorial stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, veteran actor Nassar, and Telugu actor Satyadev. In the drama, Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist who must prove that Ram Setu is naturally-made and predates Lord Rama. Kumar has co-produced the action-adventure drama under his banner Cape Of Good Films, along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.