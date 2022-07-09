Entertainment

Seen Akshay Kumar's first look as 'Capsule Gill' yet?

Seen Akshay Kumar's first look as 'Capsule Gill' yet?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 09, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Capsule Gill' is out. (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

With a couple of releases lined up already, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back with another one. The Khiladi actor is gearing up to tell the story of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in the project that might be titled Capsule Gill. It will be Kumar's third project with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Recently, Kumar's look from the sets surfaced online.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kumar had recently appeared in Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial Samrat Prithviraj alongside debutante Manushi Chhillar.

He is also gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan, after which he has a couple more films lined up.

The actor is known for taking up projects that revolve around social causes and biopics, so Capsule Gill fits snugly in his preferred genre.

Information All about Kumar's first look, film's production details

Kumar's first look that was leaked by a fan showed him standing in the Yorkshire field sporting a maroon turban, spectacles, and a beard. The film went on floors in the UK and is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Reportedly, 100 acres of land have been blocked for filming and it's said to be the largest Indian production being filmed in the UK.

Premise Film is based on Gill's coal mine rescue mission

The film's shooting is expected to wrap up by the end of August. To tell you about the source material, the film narrates the story of Gill's daring rescue mission. In 1989, Gill saved 64 miners who were trapped in a coal mine in Raniganj Coalfields—one of the largest coal reserves of India spread across West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Projects Other titles in the pipeline for Kumar

On the work front, Kumar had recently signed the film Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan for Pooja Entertainment along with actor Tiger Shroff. Apart from this, he also has Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God! 2, Gorkha, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. He will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan which will release on August 11.