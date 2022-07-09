Entertainment

Alia Bhatt wraps up Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 09, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for 'Heart of Stone.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@aliaa08)

Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for her maiden Hollywood film Heart of Stone. She took to social media to share the exciting update on Friday (July 8) and posted a series of photos from the sets. The Highway star also expressed her gratitude toward the team "for the unforgettable experience, love, and care." The film also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Jing Lusi.

Previously, several Bollywood actors, such as Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been lauded for their work in noted Hollywood projects.

Bhatt's inclusion in this list, thus, is an exciting development.

Back home, she has delighted critics and audiences alike with her stellar work in movies like Gully Boy and Gangubai Kathiawadi, so this role raises intrigue, too.

Allowing us a sneak peek into the sets, Bhatt shared photos with the cast and crew, while unveiling her look as Indo-American Intelligence operative Maya Singh. Thanking the team, the Raazi actor wrote, "I can't wait for you all to see the film!!!!" Apart from these, a few other images also somehow found their way online and fans couldn't stop gushing over Bhatt's look!

Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to the beautiful @GalGadot.. my director Tom Harper ... #JamieDornan missed you today.. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. pic.twitter.com/wYyDI8sO53 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 8, 2022

Described as a spy thriller, Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix. It is directed by BAFTA-nominated director Tom Harper, whose previous credits include Peaky Blinders and War & Peace, among others. The high-octane actioner has been shot extensively in Iceland, London, and Portugal. While plot details are still under wraps, the film is expected to have a 2023 global release.

Alia bhatt on sets ‘Heart of Stone’! with

gal gadot in Bordeira Portugal yesterday 🌪 pic.twitter.com/CCfDmhnPaH — hourly ranlia (@goldencranlia) July 8, 2022

Bhatt has a packed schedule ahead of her. On August 5, she will be seen in the Netflix film Darlings, which she is also co-producing. Up next, her big-screen spectacle Brahmastra will release on September 9 where she'll share the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

