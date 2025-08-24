World Book of Records honors Balakrishna for 50-years in cinema

A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible… pic.twitter.com/zfK8qWDoBF

Career highlights

Balakrishna's recent achievements and upcoming projects

In April 2025, Balakrishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors. He is currently busy with the shoot for Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. He also has a project with Gopichand Malineni in the pipeline. A felicitation ceremony will be held on August 30th in Hyderabad to commemorate his achievement.