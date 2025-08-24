World Book of Records honors Balakrishna for 50-years in cinema
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna (65) has been honored by the World Book of Records, London, for completing 50 years as a lead actor in Indian cinema. The citation not only celebrates his remarkable cinematic journey but also recognizes his social contributions as the Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute for 15 years.
Twitter Post
A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible… pic.twitter.com/zfK8qWDoBF— Brahmani Nara (@brahmaninara) August 24, 2025
Career highlights
Balakrishna's recent achievements and upcoming projects
In April 2025, Balakrishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors. He is currently busy with the shoot for Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. He also has a project with Gopichand Malineni in the pipeline. A felicitation ceremony will be held on August 30th in Hyderabad to commemorate his achievement.
Career
Balakrishna made his debut in 1974 with Tatamma Kala and followed it up with projects such as Annadammula Anubandham, Sahasame Jeevitham, Kathanayakudu, and Nippulanti Manishi. His recent projects include Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), Veera Simha Reddy (2023), and Daaku Maharaaj (2025). The veteran has starred in over 100 films in his career!