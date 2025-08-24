LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / World Book of Records honors Balakrishna for 50-years in cinema
Summarize
World Book of Records honors Balakrishna for 50-years in cinema
Balakrishna completes 50 years in cinema

World Book of Records honors Balakrishna for 50-years in cinema

By Isha Sharma
Aug 24, 2025
05:25 pm
What's the story

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna (65) has been honored by the World Book of Records, London, for completing 50 years as a lead actor in Indian cinema. The citation not only celebrates his remarkable cinematic journey but also recognizes his social contributions as the Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute for 15 years.

Twitter Post

Read the letter here

Career highlights

Balakrishna's recent achievements and upcoming projects

In April 2025, Balakrishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors. He is currently busy with the shoot for Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. He also has a project with Gopichand Malineni in the pipeline. A felicitation ceremony will be held on August 30th in Hyderabad to commemorate his achievement.

Career

Take a look at his career

Balakrishna made his debut in 1974 with Tatamma Kala and followed it up with projects such as Annadammula Anubandham, Sahasame Jeevitham, Kathanayakudu, and Nippulanti Manishi. His recent projects include Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), Veera Simha Reddy (2023), and Daaku Maharaaj (2025). The veteran has starred in over 100 films in his career!