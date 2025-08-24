Next Article
Bibin George's 'Koodal' OTT release date is here
The Malayalam thriller "Koodal," starring Bibin George, is set to hit Manorama Max in September after its theatrical release in June.
The story follows two women at a remote campsite who unexpectedly cross paths with their classmate's murderer, setting off a suspenseful chain of events.
Where to watch 'Koodal'
You'll find "Koodal" streaming only on Manorama Max, alongside other recent Malayalam releases like "Shanthamee Rathriyil" and "Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal."
The platform is also gearing up for the premiere of Asif Ali's "Sarkeet."
About the film
With Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Riya, and Gajaraj joining Bibin George, the film brings together a strong cast and crew.