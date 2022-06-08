Entertainment

'Hustle' review: Adam Sandler soars high in this all-heart drama

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 08, 2022

Adam Sandler's 'Hustle' dropped on Netflix on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Twitter/@AdamSandler)

Adam Sandler's sports drama Hustle dropped on Netflix on Wednesday (June 8) after a limited theatrical release in the US. With this film, Sandler returned to Netflix after an average Hubie Halloween. The film has been directed by Jeremiah Zagar and produced by Sandler and basketball great LeBron James. It also features real-life basketball players like Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards. Here's our review.

Plot Film has an easily understandable premise devoid of complexities

In this author-backed role, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who must find the next best thing in the game. The order comes from his new boss Vince Merrick (Ben Foster), who breathes down his neck and "wants his own footprints in the game." Sugerman's discovery is prodigy Bo Cruz (Hernangomez) and their shared journey forms the crux of the story.

Strength #1 Presence of real-life basketball players becomes highlight

Hustle's core strength is that, at times, this underdog story seems to be in the same vein as a biopic. This belief can be traced to the presence of several real-life basketball players who lend the movie a heightened degree of authentic reality. The film is shouldered on Sandler and Hernangomez, who collaboratively whip up an inspiring story while their camaraderie shines throughout.

Strength #2 You don't need to be a basketball fanatic to enjoy

Basketball/sports nerds will love each frame of the movie. Interestingly, despite not having a do-or-die consequential match that is the usual ingredient in sports films, it doesn't mitigate the powerful narrative. The best part is not exactly marinated with basketball jargon, so you won't need to cram the game's rules or its history to enjoy the sequences. This Netflix film takes care of everything.

Performances Sandler goes all out, owns the meaty part

Drama films let Sandler unleash his A-game (for instance, Uncut Gems). He completely owns the meaty part here and is earnest in his emotions, especially in scenes where the realization of being a "failure" seems to crumble him down. Hernangomez is an athlete, not an actor and although that shows, he largely manages. Other actors, however, only exist to propel the story forward.

Cons The pace loses momentum at times

Despite its several strengths, the movie's momentum fizzles out at times in between. Though it picks up the pace toward the climax, some tedious sequences will leave you impatient. Particularly, there's a training sequence that is extremely stretched out, like an endless montage of the same shots. Moreover, the mid-movie "twist" is so omnipresent in cinema that you will sense it from miles away.

Verdict Watch it for the sensational basketball shots!

Hustle is several things rolled into one. It's a strong sports drama, a story of resilience when one is stacked against odds, and a well-shot, an excellently executed ode to basketball. It's funny and all-heart, and despite its slightly cookie-cutter storyline, it keeps you going. Watch it for Sandler's performance and the adrenaline rush that only sports can give you. Verdict: 3.5/5 stars.