Entertainment

'Thar': Netflix drops trailer for Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan-led thriller

'Thar': Netflix drops trailer for Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan-led thriller

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 18, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

'Thar' trailer is here. What does it tell us?

As promised, streaming giant Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming Hindi film Thar on social media on Monday. And, unlike most Hindi films, the trailer of the Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial does not give away the plot or setting at all. Instead, viewers get drawn into figuring out what to expect, as trailers are meant to do. Here's a breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thar is crucial for multiple reasons.

This is the first feature to cast the father and son duo (Anil and Harsh Varrdhan) in the lead. They're also producing.

Sr. Kapoor will once again star in a Netflix release after Vikramaditya Motwane's 2020 film, AK vs AK.

It's a nice touch that his AK vs AK co-star Anurag Kashyap is associated with Thar as well.

Trailer Tale of revenge, investigation, and hidden motives

The tight two-minute-long clip opens with two police officers (Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik) investigating a brutally executed murder. On the other hand, we have a mysterious antique dealer (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) who has come new to the town. Set in the arid lands of Rajasthan, we'll find out how the dealer's past life is associated with the murder taking place in the present.

Details Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a pivotal role here

The trailer also introduces us to a local woman (Fatima Sana Shaikh) who has undiscovered ties to the central plot. As per reports, Harsh Varrdhan is playing the role of Siddharth, a man who comes to Pushkar to seek revenge for an incident in the past. But there are bigger players hidden in the background here. Kashyap has been credited for the dialogs.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Information 'Thar' hits Netflix on May 6

Set in the 1980s, Thar oozes out the music and tone of popular Western movies. Earlier, Kapoor had said, "The genre, a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences." Shreya Dev Dube is the cinematographer, with Ajay Jayanthi helming the music. Thar will drop on May 6.