Fulham hold Manchester United 1-1 at Craven Cottage: Key stats

Fulham and Manchester United shared the points at Craven Cottage on Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Both sides failed to pick up their first win of the season. Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty for the visitors before Rodrigo Muniz's own goal saw Man United go ahead. Emile Smith Rowe's 73rd-minute goal leveled the score for Fulham. Here's more.

Details Here are the match stats Fulham had 52% possession and owned an XG of 1.69 compared to the visitors' 1.63. Fulham made 13 attempts with 4 shots on target. Man United had three shots on target from 10 attempts. The hosts created three big chances and had 36 touches in the opposition box. Ruben Amorim's men managed 26 such touches.

Information What about the points table? Fulham, with two successive 1-1 draws, own 2 points from two matches. They are placed 13th in the table. Meanwhile, man United, who lost 1-0 against Arsenal last weekend, have one point with this draw. They are 16th at the moment.

1st half Fernandes' penalty miss and contentious VAR call in 1st half Man United started positively and had three chances within 13 minutes. Matheus Cunha struck the post and also had an effort saved by Bernd Leno. Thereafter, Fulham started growing into the contest. The visitors were awarded a penalty after VAR felt Calvin Bassey pushed Mason Mount when the ball was in play. Fernandes missed his effort as Fulham ended the half strongly, causing problems.

Referee announcement: “After review, Fulham number 3 pulls the Manchester (United) player to the ground. The final decision is penalty… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) August 24, 2025

Do you know? Unwanted record for Fernandes As per Opta, since his Premier League debut, no player has missed more penalties in the competition than Fernandes (five, alongside Mohamed Salah & Aleksandar Mitrovic).

2nd half Fulham the better side in 2nd half Fulham started the 2nd half well and forced United on the backfoot. However, it was Man United, who went ahead following Yoro's header via a big deflection after Amorim's side had earned a corner. However, the lead didn't last long as substitute Smith Rowe made it 1-1. Fulham had several big chances thereafter to win the contest as Man United held for a draw.