Decoding Australian batters with fastest ODI hundreds (by balls)
Australia overcame South Africa in the 3rd and final ODI of their 2025 series in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. Cameron Green blasted his way with a 47-ball hundred to help Australia post a mammoth 431/2. Green registered the 2nd-fastest ton by an Australian in ODIs (by balls). In response, SA perished cheaply. Here we decode Aussie batters with fastest ODI tons (by balls).
40 - Glenn Maxwell vs NED, Delhi, 2023
In the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Glenn Maxwell smashed a 40-ball century, recording the fastest hundred in the global event. The 24th match of the event in Delhi saw Australia score 399/8 in 50 overs. Maxwell ended up with 106 from 44 balls. He hit 9 fours and 8 sixes. In response, Netherlands were folded for 90 as Australia won by 309 runs.
47 - Cameron Green vs SA, Mackay, 2025
The 3rd encounter between South Africa and Australia in Mackay, saw Australia score 431/2 as mentioned. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh hammered tons before Green got into the act. The all-rounder hit a 47-ball ton before remaining unbeaten on 118 from 55 balls. Green hit six fours and 8 sixes. In response, the Proteas perished for 155, handing Australia a 276-run win.
51 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Sydney, 2015
In a crunch Pool A contest during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia, the hosts rode on a 51-ball hundred from Maxwell to post 376/9 versus Sri Lanka in Sydney. Maxwell finished with 102 from 53 balls, hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes. In response, the Lankans scored 312/10 to lose by 64 runs.
