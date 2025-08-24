Emma Raducanu moves into 2025 US Open 2nd round: Stats

Raducanu doled out two aces compared to none from Shibahara. Shibahara committed 5 double faults, but clocked more winners 12-7. Raducanu made 6 unforced errors compared to a staggering 34 from Shibahara. Raducanu won 5/7 net points and 22/42 return points. She owned an 82% win on the 1st serve and 67% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/7 break points.

Numbers

24-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Raducanu, a winner of US Open women's singles title in 2021, owns a 24-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Since her 2021 title win, she made two appearances here in New York, losing in the 1st round on both occasions (2022 and 2024). She now owns an 8-2 record from 10 appearances at the US Open. In 2025, Raducanu is 6-3 at Grand Slams.