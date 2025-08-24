England vs South Africa in ODIs: Decoding the head-to-head record
What's the story
South Africa will tour England for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. The tour will kick off with three ODIs, starting September 2. The other two matches will be held on September 4 and 7 respectively. South Africa go to England on the back of beating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. Here's the H2H record between ENG-SA in ODIs.
H2H
SA have an edge over England in overall H2H ODIs
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 71 ODI meetings between the two sides, South Africa have claimed 35 wins to England's tally of 30. One match has been tied and 5 matches have not seen results. On English soil, the two teams have squared off 29 times. SA have won 9 games with England pocketing 17. Three games have had no results.
Information
What is SA's overall record in England?
Overall in ODIs, SA have featured in 56 matches on English soil. The Proteas have claimed 22 wins in addition to losing 28. Two games have been tied with four matches not seeing any results.