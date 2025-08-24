Presenting Australian left-arm spinners with best ODI figures at home

Australian spinner Cooper Connolly made several records with a fine fifer in the 3rd and final ODI versus South Africa in Mackay. Connolly's five-wicket haul helped Australia bowl the Proteas out for 155. This was after Australia posted a mammoth 431/2. Notably, Connolly now owns the best figures by an Aussie left-arm spinner at home. Here we decode the best spells in this regard.

#1 Cooper Connolly - 5/22 vs SA, Mackay As per ESPNcricinfo, Connolly became the 2nd Australian left-arm spinner with an ODI fifer at home. As mentioned above, he also registered the best figures by an Aussie left-arm spinner at home. Connolly bowled 6 overs and claimed 5/22 in Mackay. His spell saw Australia floor SA, who managed a paltry score of 155 in 24.5 overs. SA lost by 276 runs.

#2 Brad Hogg - 5/32 vs WI, Melbourne Connolly broke the record of former Aussie ace Brad Hogg for the best figures by a left-arm spinner at home. Hogg picked 5/32 from 10 overs against West Indies at the MCG in Melbourne, 2005. The first ODI of the VB series saw Australia post 301/4 in 50 overs. In response, Hogg's spell saw WI fold for 185. Australia won by 116 runs.