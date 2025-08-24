Cooper Connolly makes these ODI records with fifer versus SA

Cooper Connolly ripped apart the South African cricket team with a fifer in the 3rd and final ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. His exploits helped Australia thump South Africa by 276 runs. With this win, Australia made sure they weren't whitewashed by the Proteas. Australia recorded a mammoth score of 431/2 in 50 overs. In response, SA perished for 155.

Bowling Connolly's 5/22 trumps SA SA were reduced to 50/4 before Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis added 57 runs for the 5th wicket. It was Connolly who broke the stand by dismissing de Zorzi (33). The dangerous Brevis was his next scalp with SA being reduced to 124/6. Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj were the spinner's last three wickets. Connolly bowled 6 overs and claimed 5/22.

Record 2nd Aussie left-arm spinner with an ODI fifer at home As per ESPNcricinfo, Connolly has become the 2nd Australian left-arm spinner with an ODI fifer at home. Brad Hogg is the only other left-arm spinner with this feat. Hogg took 5/32 from 10 overs against West Indies at the MCG in January 2005. Xavier Doherty is the only other Aussie left-arm spinner with 4 wickets in an ODI on home soil.

Do you know? Youngest Aussie bowler to claim an ODI fifer At 22 years and 2 days, Connolly has become the youngest Australian bowler to take a fifer, going past Craig McDermott, who took a fifer at 22 years and 204 days against Pakistan in 1987.

Records Records made by the spinner versus SA in ODIs Connolly has recorded the 3rd-best bowling figures in an ODI against South Africa. He is only behind Andy Bichel (5/19) and Brett Lee (5/22). Connolly now owns the best figures by an Aussie spinner against SA in ODIs. He broke the record of Shane Warne, who took 4/29 from 10 overs in June 1999.