Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes for Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out

Pujara has called it quits from all forms of Indian cricket (Image Source: X/@ICC)

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 24, 2025
08:25 pm
What's the story

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has led tributes to Cheteshwar Pujara, who announced his retirement from "all forms of Indian cricket" on Sunday. Pujara made the announcement on Sunday on his social media handles. Tendulkar praised Pujara's grit and classical approach, calling his career a testament to "calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket." Besides the legend, several other figures in Indian cricket paid tributes to the classy batter.

Retirement

Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket

As mentioned, Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field, it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant." His last appearance for India came in a World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Legacy

Tendulkar recalls Pujara's match-winning contributions in 2018-19 Australia series

Tendulkar emphasized Pujara's key role in India's historic 2018-19 Test series win in Australia. He praised Pujara for his resilience and match-winning contributions during that series, where he faced over 1,200 balls and scored 521 runs. "Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out; it wouldn't have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others

From Gambhir to Pant: Tributes pour in for Pujara

Current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said Pujara stood tall when the storm raged and fought when hope was fading on X. Former Indian star VVS Laxman said it was brilliant to see the potential Pujara had translating into performance. Harbhajan Singh likened Pujara to an unsung hero of Indian cricket. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif said Pujara's contribution is difficult to match. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant said he will treasure playing alongside Pujara.

