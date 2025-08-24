Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes for Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has led tributes to Cheteshwar Pujara , who announced his retirement from "all forms of Indian cricket" on Sunday. Pujara made the announcement on Sunday on his social media handles. Tendulkar praised Pujara's grit and classical approach, calling his career a testament to "calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket." Besides the legend, several other figures in Indian cricket paid tributes to the classy batter.

Retirement Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket As mentioned, Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field, it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant." His last appearance for India came in a World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Legacy Tendulkar recalls Pujara's match-winning contributions in 2018-19 Australia series Tendulkar emphasized Pujara's key role in India's historic 2018-19 Test series win in Australia. He praised Pujara for his resilience and match-winning contributions during that series, where he faced over 1,200 balls and scored 521 runs. "Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out; it wouldn't have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others From Gambhir to Pant: Tributes pour in for Pujara Current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said Pujara stood tall when the storm raged and fought when hope was fading on X. Former Indian star VVS Laxman said it was brilliant to see the potential Pujara had translating into performance. Harbhajan Singh likened Pujara to an unsung hero of Indian cricket. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif said Pujara's contribution is difficult to match. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant said he will treasure playing alongside Pujara.

Twitter Post Reassuring Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3.

You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played.



Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in… pic.twitter.com/p0mWKfD9zm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 24, 2025

Twitter Post Contribution! Cheteshwar Pujara's contribution is difficult to match. An old school cricketer who flourished in the modern game, he conducted himself with dignity. Those willing to play Test cricket should follow his foot steps. @cheteshwar1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 24, 2025

Twitter Post An unsung hero! Cheteshwar Pujara – the unsung hero of Indian cricket.

A player who always put the team before himself, who gave not just a hundred percent but everything possible for India. Your contribution to Indian cricket is immense and will be remembered for a very, very long time.… pic.twitter.com/0YmpQnpr4E — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 24, 2025

Twitter Post Potential! From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for… pic.twitter.com/HsM54bVRVa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2025

Twitter Post Pant's heartfelt message! From Sydney to the Gabba and beyond, some of my best memories came batting alongside you. I will always treasure our partnerships & your contribution to Indian cricket.Congratulations on a remarkable Test career, Pujji bhai & wishing you the very best ahead.🙌@cheteshwar1#RP17 pic.twitter.com/N4m1uOPkCt — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 24, 2025