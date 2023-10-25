Glenn Maxwell smashes 40-ball century, the fastest-ever in World Cup

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Glenn Maxwell smashes 40-ball century, the fastest-ever in World Cup

By Parth Dhall 06:33 pm Oct 25, 202306:33 pm

Glenn Maxwell broke the record of Aiden Markram

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell took the cricket fraternity by storm, smashing the fastest-ever ICC Cricket World Cup century, on October 25. He slammed a 40-ball ton in match number 24 against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Maxwell broke the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram, who took 49 balls for his ton against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

2/7

A blistering knock from Maxwell

Maxwell came to the middle in the 39th over when Australia lost their fourth wicket in the form of Josh Inglis (266/4). Maxwell single-handedly took the Aussies past 350, having hammered a flurry of fours and sixes. The Australian middle-order batter exhibited his stylish scoops and reverse sweeps during the innings. Maxwell eventually smashed a 44-ball 106 (9 fours and 8 sixes).

3/7

Maxwell breaks Markram's record

It is worth noting that Markram hammered a 49-ball century on the same ground earlier this month. Before Markram's knock, Ireland's Kevin O'Brien held the record for the fastest World Cup ton. He got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in Bengaluru, in 2011. It is worth noting that Maxwell occupies the fourth spot (51-ball ton versus SL, 2015).

4/7

Fourth-fastest ODI century

Maxwell now has the fourth-fastest century in ODI cricket. South Africa's AB de Villiers (31 balls), New Zealand's Corey Anderson (36 balls), and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (37 balls) are ahead of the Australian batter in this regard.

5/7

Maxwell wreaks havoc in Delhi

Maxwell scored 34 runs in his first 20 balls, while smashed as many as 67 runs off his next 20. Interestingly, Maxwell took just five balls to go from 75 to 100. He smashed 2 fours and 3 sixes in the 49th over.

6/7

Second-most sixes for Australia in a WC innings

As per Cricbuzz, Maxwell smashed the joint second-most sixes for Australia in a World Cup innings (8), with Ricky Ponting (vs India, WC 2003 final) and Adam Gilchrist (vs SL, WC 2007 final). Maxwell now has the third-most sixes for Australia in ODIs (138). He overtook former all-rounder Shane Watson, who finished his career with 131 maximums.

7/7

A record seventh-wicket stand for Australia

Maxwell shared a 103-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins, now the highest stand for the seventh wicket or lower for Australia in ODI World Cups. It is worth noting that Cummins contributed just eight runs to this partnership.