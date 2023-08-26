Decoding Aiden Markram's stats as captain in T20 cricket

Sports

Decoding Aiden Markram's stats as captain in T20 cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 26, 2023 | 01:51 pm 2 min read

Markram has become SA's full-time T20I skipper (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa are set to host Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 30. Eyes will be on Aiden Markram, who became SA's full-time T20I skipper earlier this year. He replaced Temba Bavuma in the role. Notably, several prominent Proteas players have been rested for this series. Here we look at Markram's stats as captain in T20 cricket.

Poor start to leadership tenure

The three-match home series against West Indies earlier this year marked the start of Markram's tenure as the national team's T20I skipper. SA were humiliated in front of their home crowd as WI, who failed to clear the preliminary stage of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, recorded a 2-1 win. Markram managed 87 runs across three matches, striking at 181.25.

His overall numbers as captain in T20 cricket

Markram, who led SA to the 2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup triumph, has decent leadership experience in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 31 matches as captain, he has scored 770 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.61 and 127.27, respectively. The tally includes two fifties and a ton. With his leg-spin, he has also taken 13 wickets in these games.

Powered Sunrisers Eastern Cape to glory

Earlier this year, Markram guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. With 366 runs in 12 games at 33.27, Markram finished as the third-highest run-getter in the competition (SR: 127.97). He was also one of only three centurions in the competition as he struck a 58-ball 100 in the semi-final clash against Joburg Super Kings.

Poor run with SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Eastern Cape's sister franchise, also appointed Markram as their captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the returns with poor this time. In 13 games, the 28-year-old could only manage 248 runs at 22.54 (SR: 125.88). Markram's failure meant SRH finished last in the points table with just four wins in 14 matches.

His overall numbers in T20I cricket

Meanwhile, Markram has made a significant mark in T20Is. The current fourth-ranked T20I batter debuted against Sri Lanka in 2019. He has since bashed 966 runs in 34 games while averaging a laud-worthy 40.25. It is worth noting that the South African has struck at an eye-popping rate of 150.23. He owns nine fifties, with the best score of 70 (vs West Indies).

Share this timeline