Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 03, 2023, 10:35 am 1 min read

South Africa defeated West Indies by 87 runs in the opening Test to gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Though the visitors put up a decent fight, they fell way short in the end as the match concluded within four days. WI's defeat in Centurion meant they remain winless on South African soil since December 2007. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

SA posted 342 after opting to bat with Dean Elgar (71) Aiden Markram (115) making major contributions. Alzarri Joseph recorded 5/81. Anrich Nortje claimed 5/36 as the visitors were folded for 212. SA could only manage 116 in their second outing as Kemar Roach took a fifer (5/47). Chasing 247, WI were bundled out for 179, with Kagiso Rabada recording 6/50.

WI's torrid run in the rainbow nation

West Indies last won a Test in South Africa in December 2007. They walked away with a 128-run triumph in Gqeberha. It is their only Test win on SA soil to date. Since then, WI have played six Tests in the Rainbow Nation and suffered defeats five times (one draw). Overall, WI have lost 13 of their 16 Tests in South Africa (2 draws).