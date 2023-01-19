Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Sisanda Magala recalled

South Africa have named their 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against England. Pacer Sisanda Magala has been called back in the team after meeting the fitness standards set by Cricket South Africa. The fast bowler has also done well in his recent domestic assignments. Meanwhile, the squad, led by Temba Bavuma, is studded with prominent names. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The three-match ODI series gets underway on January 27 in Bloemfontein.

As South Africa are yet to earn a direct qualification for the ODI World Cup later this year, this series will be crucial for them.

Meanwhile, the series would also mark the start of SA's home season and the Proteas side would be raring to get favorable results.

Magala meets the fitness standards for selection

Magala, who owns two wickets in three ODIs, was omitted from the national squad last year after failing to meet fitness standards. However, the 32-year-old worked on the same and earned a recall. With 17 wickets in seven outings, he was the highest wicket-taker of last year's CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. He currently owns six wickets in four games in the ongoing SA20.

Shukri Conrad to mentor SA in the series

South Africa's newly-appointed red-ball coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the squad in the series as Rob Walter, new white-ball coach, finishes his commitments with the Central Stags in New Zealand. "Shukri will oversee the series in consultation with Rob (Walter), who is currently in New Zealand as he prepares to assume his role ahead of the start of his tenure as limited-overs coach."

Here's what the Convener of Selectors said

Convener of Selectors Victor Mpitsang lauded Magala for proving his fitness after being left out of the squad. "We are also pleased with the inclusion of Sisanda and the commitment he has shown to meet the fitness standards required for national selection," he said.

Squad studded with prominent names

The squad is certainly laced with prominent players. Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and David Miller will handle the mantle of run-scoring alongside Bavuma. Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada are the options in the pace-bowling department. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are the available spinners. Notably, SA clean swept India 3-0 in a home ODI series last year.

South Africa's squad for England ODIs

South Africa's squad for England ODIs: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen