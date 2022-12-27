Sports

David Warner becomes first Australian with double-century in 100th Test

David Warner becomes first Australian with double-century in 100th Test

Written by V Shashank Dec 27, 2022, 11:17 am 3 min read

David Warner is the first Australian with a double-century in his 100th Test (Source: Twitter/@cricket.com.au)

Aussie opener David Warner has unlocked twin feats of clocking a double-century and century while playing his 100th Test. Resuming Day 2 from 32 off 51 deliveries, Warner ended up scoring a ferocious double-ton against South Africa in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at MCG. He is the first Australian with a double hundred in his 100th Test. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Warner was going through a dry run with the willow.

Plus, there was the off-field controversy surrounding his leadership ban appeal.

However, the Aussie run machine shrugged everything aside with an enthralling double-ton in his milestone Test match.

One of the Aussie greats, Warner, has now joined Ricky Ponting as only the second Aussie batter to reach triple figures in his 100th Test.

Fifth-fastest Aussie batter to reach 8,000 runs

Warner has surpassed 8,000 Test runs, thereby becoming only the eighth Aussie batter to do so. He has also become the fifth-fastest Aussie batter to breach 8,000 Test runs, having attained the feat in his 183rd inning. He ranks behind Steve Smith (151), Matthew Hayden (164), Ponting (165), and Michael Clarke (172). He bettered Allan Border's tally (184 innings).

Hundred in his 100th Test

Warner is only the 10th batter to register a ton in his 100th Test. He joins Colin Cowdrey (104), Javed Miandad (145), Gordon Greenidge (145), Alec Stewart (105), Inzamam-ul-Haq (184), Ponting (120 and 143*), Graeme Smith (131), Hashim Amla (134), and Joe Root (218).

Other notable records scripted by Warner

Warner breached the 100-run mark in a Test inning after three years. He last scored a ton against New Zealand (111*) at the SCG in January 2020. Warner joins Greenidge as one of two batters with a ton in their 100th ODI (124 vs India) and Test in men's cricket. The 36-year-old has the joint-most international hundreds as an opener, equaling Sachin Tendulkar (45).

How has the second Test panned out?

Opting to bowl, Australia bundled out South Africa on 189. Fifties from Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen kept the Protea innings alive. For Australia, all-rounder Cameron Green bagged a maiden five-fer. The hosts lost two wickets before Warner and Steve Smith (85) put up a resolute show. The pair added 239 runs, piloting Australia past 300 and garnering a 100-plus lead.

Warner gets retired hurt on 200

Warner struck a four off Lungi Ngidi to reach the 200-run mark off 254 deliveries (4s: 16, 6s: 2). However, he called for medical attention soon after being badly cramped up. He was eventually carried away from the field. Notably, it is the third instance of Warner scoring 200 or more runs in a Test (253 vs New Zealand and 335* vs Pakistan).