Australia crush West Indies: Decoding the ICC WTC 2021-23 table

Written by V Shashank Dec 04, 2022, 01:42 pm 3 min read

Australia secured their seventh win in the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia trounced West Indies by 164 runs in the first Test in Perth on Sunday. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with a six-wicket haul in the second innings, thereby folding the visitors on 333. With a points percentage of 72.73, Australia have extended their lead atop ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. WI's PCT has taken a heavy beating. We decode the ICC WTC table.

How did the match pan out?

Australia whipped 598/4d, riding on double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith (200*). Travis Head (95-ball 99) put up a brisk show too. In reply, WI managed only 283 with openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite scoring fifties each. Labuschagne's ton powered Australia to 182/2d, thereby setting a target of 498. WI started well but their middle-order faltered to surrender the duel.

Australia comfortably seated atop WTC standings

Australia (72.73) still rule the roost with seven wins, one loss, and three draws (96 points) and are playing their fourth series. Australia will host South Africa (three Tests), followed by an away tour of India (four Tests). SA (60) follow suit, with six wins and four losses. They will have to muster wins against Australia and later WI (two Tests) at home.

West Indies unmoved at sixth spot in WTC standings

WI registered a dip in their PCT from 50 to 45 post the defeat in the opening Test of the two-match series. The Windies have accumulated four wins, as many losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle. The Brathwaite-led side will look to level the scenes in the decider in Adelaide, starting December 8.

Sri Lanka in the hunt for maiden WTC final appearance

Sri Lanka (53.33) are seated third after leveling the home series against Australia and Pakistan. They will play New Zealand in a two-match away series in March 2023 to conclude their journey in the WTC cycle. The maximum PCT they can attain is 61.10, which means, they will have to rely on lower-ranked teams in order to crawl into the top two.

India, Pakistan stay afloat in WTC table

India (52.08) occupy the fourth spot (W6, L4, D2). They will face Bangladesh (two Tests) and later host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests). Pakistan (51.85) have pocketed four wins, three losses, and two draws. They are underway a three-match series against England at home. Pakistan can finish with a PCT of 69.05, provided they beat England and New Zealand (two Tests).

What about England, New Zealand?

England (38.6) are seated seventh. They have seven wins, eight losses, and four draws in the concurrent cycle. New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, stooped to the eighth spot after the 3-0 whitewash against England in June. With two wins, six losses, and a draw, NZ have mustered a PCT of 25.93 and the best they can improve is 48.72.

Bangladesh lie at the bottom of the pile

Bangladesh saw a dip in their PCT from 14.81 to 13.33 after the 2-0 beating versus WI in June. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests, starting December 14.