Glenn Maxwell suffers freak injury, ruled out of England ODIs

Written by V Shashank Nov 13, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Maxwell fractured his leg in the backyard during a birthday party

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be out of action for an indefinite period. As per Cricket Australia (CA), Maxwell fractured his leg in the backyard during a birthday party. The hard-hitter will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against England at home, starting November 17. Seamer Sean Abbott has been added as his replacement in the 14-man unit, with Pat Cummins at the helm.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maxwell suffered a freak injury during a birthday party on Saturday.

As per the reports, he slipped and fractured his left fibula and underwent surgery on Sunday (November 13).

Maxwell is an integral part of Australia's limited-overs setup.

However, in present circumstances, he might miss out on the entire summer, including the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23, where he plays for Melbourne Stars.

Career A look at Maxwell's white-ball career

Maxwell has featured in 127 ODIs and 98 T20Is since his debut. He has compiled 3,482 and 2,159 runs in the same, while striking at 124.98 and 150.97, respectively. He has clubbed two ODI tons, besides 23 fifties. Notably, he has the most hundreds by an Aussie batter in T20Is (3). An off-spinner, Maxwell owns 60 and 39 scalps in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Injury Another freak injury in the world of cricket

Back in September, England opener Jonny Bairstow suffered an ankle injury while playing golf, ruling him out of the remainder of the year. Aussie wicket-keeper Josh Inglis ended up missing the 2022 T20 World Cup, after suffering a cut on his hand while playing golf on the eve of the tournament. Maxwell is the latest case of freakish injuries sustained by international cricketers.