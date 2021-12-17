Sports The Ashes, Adelaide Test (D/N): England trail by 456 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 04:53 pm

Australia outplayed England on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. A defiant ton by Marnus Labuschagne headlined the first session, while Steven Smith led from the front in the following session. Vital contributions from Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, and Michael Neser helped Australia post 473/9 d. England lost two quick wickets before stumps.

Labuschagne Labuschagne slammed his sixth Test hundred

Top-order batter Labuschagne slammed his sixth hundred in Test cricket on Day 2. The 27-year-old got to the three-figure mark in the opening session. This was Labuschagne's first century in the Ashes. The former went on to smash 103 (305) with the help of 8 fours. He was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Earlier, he became the fourth-fastest batter to complete 2,000 Test runs.

Smith Smith missed out on his 28th Test ton

Steven Smith, who is leading Australia in place of Pat Cummins, led the charge with a 93-run knock on Day 2. Although Smith missed out on his 28th Test century, he overtook Steve Waugh in terms of runs as captain. Smith fell short of his 16th Test ton as captain. He could have surpassed Allan Border and Waugh (15 tons each while leading Australia).