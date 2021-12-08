Sports Ashes 2021/22, Day 1: England dismissed for 147; Cummins shines

Australian skipper Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul on Day 1

The Australian bowlers decimated England's batting line-up on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. England were bundled out for 147 before tea, with Pat Cummins taking a historic five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were also in action, sharing four wickets. Only 50.1 overs of play was possible on Day 1 as rain played spoilsport in the final session.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

Starc brought the Gabba crowd to their feet as he dismissed Rory Burns on the first delivery of the 2021/22 Ashes. England were soon reduced to 29/4 in just 13 overs. Although Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope resurrected the England innings, the Australian pacers kept them at bay. Cummins destroyed England's lower middle-order as the English innings folded on 147.

Starc Starc enters the record books

Australia were off to a dream start as left-arm seamer Starc struck on the very first delivery. He knocked over Burns, who came too far across the stumps. Starc became the first bowler to take a wicket off the first delivery of an Ashes series since Ernie McCormick (1936). The latter dismissed Stan Worthington at the Gabba to achieve this feat.

