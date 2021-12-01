Sports Presenting the staggering numbers of R Ashwin in Test cricket

Ashwin is India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin starred in the first Test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur. He took three wickets each in the two innings, striking at crucial junctures for Team India. He also surpassed the legendary Harbhajan Singh in terms of Test wickets. Ashwin is now India's leading wicket-taker among off-spinners in the format. Here are his staggering numbers in Test cricket.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He finished with nine wickets as India claimed a five-wicket victory. Ashwin has gone on to scale new heights in Test cricket. He is the fastest Indian to take 100, 200, 300, and 400 Test wickets. Notably, Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker in the format since his debut.

Wickets India's third-highest wicket-taker

Ashwin now has 419 wickets in Test cricket, two more than Harbhajan. He is only behind Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (619) among Indians. On the overall list, Ashwin has the third-most wickets among off-spinners, after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Rangana Herath (433). Ashwin is set to overtake former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock (421) in terms of Test wickets.

Information A look at Ashwin's Test stats

In a career spanning over a decade, Ashwin has represented India in 80 Tests. He has taken 419 scalps at an incredible average of 24.48 in the format. The tally includes the best match haul of 13/140.

Five-fors The second Indian with 30 or more five-fors

Ashwin (30) is one of the two Indians besides Anil Kumble (35) to register 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Overall, the Indian off-spinner is among the seven players to have achieved this feat. Besides, Ashwin has the second-most 10-wicket hauls (7) by an Indian bowler. He is only behind Kumble, who recorded 35 hauls of 10 wickets.

Feat Fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets

Earlier this year, Ashwin became only the fourth Indian to take 400 wickets in Test cricket. The Indian off-spinner reached the landmark in 77 Tests, the quickest among Indians. He took nine years and 110 days to take 400 wickets in the format. Overall, Ashwin is the second-fastest to this milestone after Muralidaran, who did the same in 72 Tests.

Records Other notable records scripted by Ashwin

Earlier this year, Ashwin registered a century and five-for in the same Test (vs ENG), the second-most times (3) after Ian Botham (5). He also surpassed Harbhajan in terms of Test wickets (265) at home. Interestingly, Ashwin is the second player in world cricket to have recorded 400 wickets and five or more centuries (Tests) after Kapil Dev (eight centuries and 434 wickets).