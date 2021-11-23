Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st Test: Day 3 takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 06:02 pm

Rain played spoilsport on Tuesday in the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle. Resuming Day 3 on 113/6, the Windies got to bat for only 38 overs as rain brought an end to the day's play. WI avoided a follow-on and are 224/9 after the Lankans managed 386 in the first innings. We present the key takeaways.

Lanka

Sri Lanka have the advantage but rain could spoil party

Despite managing to take only three wickets on Tuesday and giving away 100-plus runs, the hosts have the advantage. They lead by 162 runs and with two more days left, Lanka are in a strong position. However, rain could impact the game further like it did today and we might end up with a draw.

Stand

A fighting partnership helps WI

WI were reduced to 100/6 at one stage. Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder added 13 runs on Day 2 and batted beautifully today. The two stitched a 63-run partnership (including 50 today) to give WI a much needed momentum. Holder hit a 60-ball 36. His positive intent yielded in three fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mayer ended up with a 45-run effort.

Wickets

Lanka dismiss both set batters

WI were doing well before the Lankans struck with two vital wickets. They dismissed Mayers when the score read 163. Dimuth Karunaratne claimed a superb catch to help Lanka get a wicket and break the stand. And then, Holder too perished after getting deceived and slicing the ball to point. Dushmantha Chameera claimed a superb catch on to his right.

Knock

Cornwall's knock helps WI

At 175/8, the Windies were once again under the cosh with two new batters at the crease. However, Rahkeem Cornwall came in and played a superb hand. He scored a 58-ball 39, hitting five fours and a six. Cornwall's brilliance saw WI get past the 200-run mark. He shared a crucial 49-run stand alongside Joshua Da Silva (11*).