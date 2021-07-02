WI bounce back, beat SA in 4th T20I: Records broken

WI beat SA in 4th T20I, bounce back in the five-match series

A resounding spell by Dwayne Bravo helped West Indies win the fourth T20I against South Africa. The Windies successfully defended 167 after skipper Kieron Pollard smashed a 25-ball 51*. Lendl Simmons too scored a quickfire 47 at the top. The five-match series is now leveled at 2-2 with the finale clash to be held on July 3. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

WI were off to an emphatic start after the Proteas invited them to bat. Simmons kept on hammering the bowlers despite losing partners. After his dismissal, captain Pollard slammed an unbeaten 51, driving WI to 167/6 after 20. Quinton de Knock single-handedly took the onus in SA's run-chase. The visitors were restricted to 146/9 as other batsmen failed to deliver.

Pollard

Pollard smashes his sixth T20I fifty

Pollard wreaked havoc in his brief cameo after WI were reduced to 70/4. He raced to his sixth half-century in T20 Internationals. Pollard smashed 51* off 25 balls, a knock studded with 2 fours and 5 sixes. In the process, Pollard completed 1,300 runs T20I cricket. He presently owns 1,330 T20I runs from 83 matches with a strike-rate of 138.39.

Information

Simmons completes 1,300 T20I runs

With a 34-ball 47, Simmons also went past 1,300 runs in T20 Internationals. He now has 1,331 runs from 59 matches at an average of 27.16. Notably, Simmons and Pollard (1,330) are separated by just one run.

Bravo

First WI bowler to take 70 or more T20I wickets

DJ Bravo duly choked the South African batsmen as they attempted to chase 168. He registered figures of 4/19, his best in the T20Is. Bravo has become only the 12th bowler to take 70 or more wickets in T20Is. He is the first WI bowler to attain this feat. The star all-rounder now has 71 T20I wickets from 78 matches at 25.14.

Quinton

Quinton surpasses these legends

South African opener Quinton de Kock has been enjoying his run after leaving captaincy. He slammed his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. Quinton racked up 60 off 43 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. In the process, he surpassed the likes of Shane Watson (1,462), Ahmed Shehzad (1,471), and Mahela Jayawardene (1,493) in terms of runs.

Information

Most capped player for South Africa in T20Is

David Miller featured in his 82nd T20I game for South Africa. He has now become the most capped player for the Proteas in the format, having broken the record of JP Duminy, who owns 81 caps.