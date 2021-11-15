India vs NZ, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 07:24 pm

India and New Zealand will square off in first T20I on November 17

India's home season will be underway with the impending three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The series opener will be played in Jaipur on November 17. Meanwhile, Ranchi and Kolkata will play host to the next two T20Is on November 19 and 21 respectively. New Zealand recently handed India an eight-wicket defeat in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Here is the statistical preview.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India will play their first international game since crashing out of the T20 World Cup. They failed to qualify for the semis after losing the first two games (to Pakistan and New Zealand). India will be without several key players in the New Zealand series. Besides, NZ, who finished as the runners-up of T20 WC, would be all guns blazing.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 17 times in T20Is, with New Zealand leading the head-to-head series 9-8. Notably, India won two of these matches through Super Over. India routed the Black Caps 5-0 in the five-match T20I series in NZ last year. NZ beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Besides, the Kiws are yet to win a bilateral T20I series in India.

Do you know?

India lost their first five T20Is to NZ

India were win-less against New Zealand since playing their first-ever T20I (September 2007) until November 2017. They lost five consecutive T20Is to the Kiwis in this period. The Indians claimed a 53-run win against NZ in Delhi (2017).

Captaincy

Rohit Sharma to begin his captaincy stint

Rohit Sharma is set to begin his captaincy stint in the shortest format. The senior Indian opener has taken over the mantle of T20I side from Virat Kohli. Kohli had announced that he will step down as captain of India's T20I side after the completion of T20 World Cup. Notably, India have won 15 out of 19 T20Is under Rohit.

Performers

India's highest run-scorer against NZ (T20Is)

Rohit is India's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket against New Zealand. He has racked up 352 runs from 14 T20Is at a strike rate of 135.90 against them. The tally includes four 50+ scores, the most by an Indian against the Black Caps. Rohit is followed by Virat Kohli (311) and KL Rahul (242) in terms of runs (vs NZ).