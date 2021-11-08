Australia will tour Pakistan in March 2022: Details here

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998

In a major development, Australia are set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years. The tour will comprise of three Tests, as many ODIs, and a solitary T20I, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Australia last toured the nation in 1998 for Tests and ODIs. Ever since, Pakistan have hosted Australia in Sri Lanka, England, and the UAE.

A look at the schedule

The tour will kick-off on March 3 with the first Test in Karachi. Rawalpindi and Lahore will host the next two Test matches (March 12-16 and 21-25). The three ODIs will be held in Lahore (March 29, 31, and April 2). Besides, the one-off T20 International will also take place at the same venue on April 5.

Key details about the tour

The three-match Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Meanwhile, the three 50-over games will be counted in the ODI Super League. The top seven sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the World Cup in 2023.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998. They won the Test series 1-0, their first in Pakistan since Richie Benaud's side defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the 1959/60 series. The Aussies also cleaned up Pakistan in the three-match ODI series. Since 1998, Pakistan have hosted Australia in SL and UAE (2002), as well as England (2010). The recent series have been held entirely in the UAE.

Why does this story matter?

The Pakistan Cricket Board have had to face disappointment after New Zealand and England canceled their tours to the nation. New Zealand returned over a security threat, while England followed suit. Cricket Australia agreed for the tour at a time when the PCB was hot water. However, a CA delegation will visit the nation to discuss logistics, security, and COVID-19 protocols.