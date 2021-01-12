Australia's young opening batsman Will Pucovski is in doubt for the fourth Test match against India. Pucovski, who earlier made his long-awaited Test debut in the third match at the SCG, suffered a shoulder injury. Cricket Australia stated that no additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match set to be played in Brisbane. Here's more.

Injury Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the third Test

Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on Day 5 of the Sydney Test. He will continue rest and rehab over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test. It remains to be seen how things pan out from here on as Australia wait on Pucvoski's recovery.

Statement Decision to be made on Pucovski's fitness

"Australian opener Will Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five of the third Test at the SCG yesterday. He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test match," Cricket Australia said in an official release.

Miss Pucovski had missed the first two Test matches

Pucovski made a return to the Test side for the third encounter. Prior to that, he missed the first two Tests after being hit on the head during the practice game against India. Earlier, Pucovski was named in Australia's squad for the four-Test series. He was handed a call-up after coming off two consecutive double hundreds in the Sheffield Shield.

Debut Pucovski impressed in his debut Test at the SCG

Pucovski started his Test journey with a sublime 62-run score on debut. The youngster worked hard for his runs and rode his luck in a 110-ball knock. He shared a 100-run stand for the second wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who hit 91 in the first innings. In Australia's second innings, Pucovski managed 10 runs after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Fitness Australia sweating on Warner's fitness

The Aussies are also sweating on David Warner's fitness following his groin injury. He made 5 and 13 at the SCG, and could not move with his usual freedom between the wickets. However, he was on the field throughout India's two innings. If Pucovski misses out, Australia could hand a starting berth to Marcus Harris.

