Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eager to make his presence felt once again when Team India takes on Australia in the third Test, starting tomorrow at the SCG. Ashwin has done well so far in the series and will hope to continue his strong record against Australian opener David Warner, who is set to return to the starting XI. Here's more.

Warner Warner set to return after missing the first two matches

David Warner, who had injured himself in the ODI series against India. missed the T20Is and the first two Tests. Warner is likely to be joined by debutant Will Pucovski at the top. The southpaw's return to the Test side is a cause of optimism for the hosts. They have not fared well with the bat so far and Warner can rally them.

Ash vs Warner A look at Ashwin's performance against Warner

There is a possibility that Ashwin may get the ball early on at the SCG. In nine Tests against Australia when Warner has featured, Ashwin has been impressive. He has dismissed Warner nine times. Meanwhile, Warner has accumulated 182 runs off 383 balls against the off-spinner. Ashwin has dismissed Warner and former England star Alastair Cook nine times each (his highest in Tests).

Numbers Ashwin's performance against Australia and his overall Test numbers

In 73 Tests, Ashwin has claimed 375 wickets at 25.22. He has 27 five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/59. In eight home Test matches against the Aussies, Ashwin has taken 50 scalps at 23.16. He has the best bowling figures of 7/103. In Australia, Ashwin has played nine Tests, claiming 37 scalps, with a best of 4/55. He has an average of 39.86.

Warner Warner's overall performance and his record against India

In 84 Tests, Warner has accumulated 7,244 runs at 48.94. He has 24 tons and 30 fifties with a best of 335*. Against India, he has scored 1,081 runs at 36.03. Notably, Warner has scored 693 runs (8 Tests) against India at home. He averages 49.50, including four centuries. In India, Warner has managed 388 runs (8 Tests) at 24.25.

Information How has Ashwin fared in the ongoing Test series?