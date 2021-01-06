New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was superb in the second Test against Pakistan, claiming 11 wickets in the match, including two five-wicket hauls. The tall fast bowler has improved with each passing game and is making a mark for the Black Caps. The 26-year-old Jamieson has all the attributes to make it big in Test cricket. Here we decide his Test numbers.

Home soil Jamieson has played all of his six Tests in NZ

Jamieson made his Test debut in 2020 against India. He has played six Tests since then and all of them have been on home soil. Notably, in all these six Tests, Jamieson managed to come out with flying colors. He has played a crucial role as New Zealand overcame the likes of India, West Indies, and Pakistan during this phase, maintaining a 100% record.

Tests Jamieson has improved with each passing series

Against India, Jamieson claimed nine wickets in two Tests at 16.33. He claimed his maiden fifer (5/45) in Christchurch in the second Test. Against West Indies, Jamieson improved his wickets tally and average to 11 at 13.09 respectively. He claimed his second five-wicket haul (5/34) in the Wellington Test. And now against Pakistan, Jamieson took 16 wickets at 11.68, including two five-wicket hauls.

Performance Jamieson claimed 11 wickets in the second Test against Pakistan

Jamieson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliance in the second Test against Pakistan. The right-arm pacer claimed 11 wickets (5/69 and 6/48) to finish with match figures of 11/117. In both the innings, he took the crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, and Faheem Ashraf to highlight his importance. In the first Test match, he had taken five scalps.

Talent Jamieson is a special talent in Test cricket

In six Tests, Jamieson has racked up 36 wickets at a sound average of 13.27. He has already taken four five-wicket hauls and a four-for. Jamieson has an impressive bowling economy rate as well (2.38). Meanwhile, his offering with the bat should also be lauded. He averages 56.50 with the bat, with one fifty under his belt (56*). He has amassed 226 runs.

Do you know? Jamieson has joined an elite club

As per ESPNCricinfo, Jamieson has joined an elite club of becoming only the fifth player to take 20-plus wickets and score 200-plus runs after six Test matches. Jamieson has the highest wickets tally in this list, besides the best bowling average.

Record Jamieson scripts this record for New Zealand

As per Opta, Jamieson, who took 11 wickets in the second Test at Hagley Oval, is now the third-highest wicket-taker for NZ in a Test match. Only two Kiwi bowlers have more wickets than Jamieson in a single Test (Sir Richard Hadlee - 15 vs Australia, Nov 1985 and Daniel Vettori - 12 vs Australia, March 2000 and 12 versus Bangladesh, October 2004 respectively).

