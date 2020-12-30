New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs in the first of two-Test series at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Chasing 373, Pakistan, at one stage, were steering toward a draw as Fawad Alam slammed a blistering ton. Although skipper Mohammad Rizwan too played a supportive knock, he failed to capitalize. After their dismissal, the tail-enders couldn't do much. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Hosts New Zealand put up 431 on the score board after Pakistan invited them to bat. Captain Kane Williamson was at the helm with a spectacular ton, while the middle-order also shone. Pakistan were bowled out on 239 before NZ declared on 180-5. Chasing 373, the visitors were bolstered by Alam (102) and Rizwan (60), however, they were restricted on 271 by NZ.

Tim Southee Third NZ bowler to pick 300 Test wickets

During the match, pace spearhead Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to pick 300 Test wickets. He became the second-fastest Kiwi bowler to do so, having achieved the feat in 76 Tests. Southee is only behind former NZ all-rounder Richard Hadlee, who tops the list with 61 Tests. Meanwhile, Daniel Vettori is the only other NZ player with 300 Test scalps (362).

Information A historic stand by Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan

Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a 165-run partnership in Pakistan's run-chase. This has become the second-highest partnership by a fifth-wicket pair for Pakistan in Test cricket, in New Zealand. The highest remains 258 runs by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik (Wellington, 1994).

Williamson Williamson slams his 23rd Test ton

Williamson yet again showed his class in testing conditions. He slammed a defiant ton even after the Pakistani pacers perturbed him. Notably, he notched up his 23rd Test ton off 261 deliveries, the most he has ever taken to reach the landmark in his Test career. Overall, he finished on 129 (297), an innings that was laced with 12 fours and a six.

Fawad Fawad Alam registers century after a decade