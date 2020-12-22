The wrath of COVID-19 pandemic mowed down International cricket to a great extent in 2020. However, the sport got rejuvenated with an extraordinary summer of Test cricket in the UK. Although the bio-secure bubbles and saliva ban certainly impacted the game, a number of engrossing performances made the fans savor it. Let us have a look at the top knocks of 2020.

Tewatia: 53 An innings of certain highs and lows

Haryana's Rahul Tewatia became an overnight star with his scintillating knock in the IPL 2020. His blistering 53 (31), studded with seven sixes, helped Rajasthan Royals register the highest-ever run-chase in the IPL history. Notably, Tewatia struggled to even put bat on the ball initially. Little did he know that the all-rounder will be hailed across the nation in a span of few deliveries.

Rahul: 132* Highest-ever IPL score by an Indian

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul went ballistic in the thirteenth IPL season, having finished as the leading run-scorer (670). In their second game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he fired an astonishing ton. His unbeaten 132 off 69 balls became the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL. His second IPL ton was laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes.

Stokes: 176 A marathon knock from Stokes in Manchester

Ben Stokes led England in the first Test against WI, which marked cricket's resumption following the COVID-enforced break. He captained in place of Joe Root, who sat out for personal reasons. However, England rather suffered a defeat under him. Just when hosts reeled with pressure, Stokes responded with a marathon innings in Manchester. His 176-run knock set up the foundation of England's comeback victory.

Williamson: 251 A gritty double-ton on Hamilton's green-top

The crafty Kane Williamson once again showed his class in Test cricket, this time against West Indies. In Hamilton's testing conditions, the New Zealand skipper put up a defiant double-century (251 off 412 balls). Williamson notched up his third double-ton, which also became his highest score in Test cricket. His meticulous footwork on Seddon Park's tricky green-top was lauded across the globe.

Rohit: 65 Rohit finishes it off with a last-ball six

Earlier this year, India routed NZ 5-0 in the T20Is. In the third match, Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant 65 (40) as India attempted to chase 180. The match proceeded to Super Over after the scores got squared. Chasing 18, India stumbled in the first four balls. With 10 needed off the final two deliveries, Rohit smashed two sixes to bring India home.

Masood: 156 Shan Masood punishes England's star-studded bowling line-up