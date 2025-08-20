ChatGPT goes down: Users unable to access website, app
What's the story
Users in India are facing major issues accessing ChatGPT and other OpenAI services. According to outage tracker Downdetector, the spike in problem reports began around 11:00am, with user complaints rising sharply. The problems seem widespread as many users are unable to access the website, app, and ChatGPT platform. Downdetector's data shows that most of these issues (54%) are related to ChatGPT itself.
Service disruption
Issues widespread across different regions
Apart from ChatGPT, the OpenAI website has also been affected by the outage. Downdetector's data shows that 43% of the complaints are related to this service. A smaller percentage (3%) of complaints come from those facing issues with the mobile app. The outage map indicates that these disruptions are widespread across different regions in India, not just localized to one area.
Company response
OpenAI confirms service disruption
OpenAI has acknowledged the service disruption on its official status page. The company confirmed an "elevated error rate" affecting ChatGPT services across all platforms, including web, mobile apps, and related tools. OpenAI also said that mitigation steps have been applied and recovery is being monitored closely to ensure normal service resumption as soon as possible.