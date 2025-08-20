Google partners with Australia's national news agency for Gemini AI

Google has struck a deal with Australia 's national news agency, the Australian Associated Press (AAP), to enhance its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The partnership will see AAP provide content to Google's Gemini , improving the quality and accuracy of its responses. While the financial details of this agreement remain undisclosed, it is expected to deliver real-time information on the Gemini app.

News integrity AAP's commitment to journalism The AAP, a 90-year-old institution, has vowed to uphold its journalistic standards in this partnership. The agency's content will be used by Google's products to ensure that the information provided is both timely and accurate. Emma Cowdroy, CEO of AAP, said this deal is a strong endorsement of their reputation as a leading and trusted news media organization.

AI improvement Tech companies and news media collaboration The deal with AAP is part of a larger trend where tech companies are partnering with news media organizations to improve the relevance of their natural-language responses. Nic Hopkins, Google's head of news partnerships for Australia and New Zealand, said this collaboration will help deliver real-time information to "enhance" responses in the Gemini app.