Design engineer behind Airbus-A380, Boeing-787 leaves US for China

Zhou Ming, a leading engineer behind the development of key industrial software for aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A380, has left his executive position at US-based engineering giant Altair. He will now be joining the Eastern Institute of Technology in China as Chair Professor and First Dean of its College of Engineering. His new role involves building a world-class research team focused on engineering software and optimization design technologies.

Career transition Zhou's move signifies a shift in the industry landscape Zhou's return to China marks a major change in the global aerospace and engineering software industry. After years of success abroad, including a top position at Altair, he has decided to focus on developing talent and promoting independent innovation in high-end manufacturing. The Eastern Institute of Technology has described Zhou's appointment as key to its goal of building state-of-the-art research facilities and boosting China's self-reliance in engineering technologies.

Academic background Academic roots and early career Zhou's career started with a decade of rigorous training at Beihang University, China's top aerospace engineering school. He then moved to Germany for doctoral and postdoctoral studies at the University of Duisburg-Essen, specializing in structural mechanics and optimization. This academic foundation helped him make breakthroughs in topology optimization, a field that flips traditional design by creating optimal layouts via computational simulation instead of conventional computer-aided design.

Professional achievements His transformative role at Altair In 1998, Zhou joined Altair where he merged theoretical research with industrial applications. He rose to global senior vice president and chief engineer, directly impacting the design of iconic aircraft like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A380. His innovations also impacted sectors such as energy, supercomputing, and automotive manufacturing. At Altair, Zhou was instrumental in transitioning from computer-aided design (CAD) to computer-aided engineering (CAE).

Global influence Recognition and achievements in engineering software Zhou's work at Altair enabled the creation of lightweight, structurally efficient aircraft and vehicles by embedding simulation-driven generative design. Earlier this year, he was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering for his pioneering contributions to topology optimization and simulation-based generative design. He also serves as Editor-in-Chief of the International Society for Structural and Multidisciplinary Optimization's official journal, further cementing his influence in the global engineering community.