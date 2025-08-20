Trump orders entire southern border wall to be painted black
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has ordered the entire southern border wall to be painted black. The decision, announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is aimed at deterring migrants from crossing the border. Noem said the dark color would make it too hot to touch under the desert sun and slow down rusting on steel structures.
Project specifics
Cost and timeline for project not disclosed
Noem did not disclose the cost or timeline for this project, but she did demonstrate the painting process during a media appearance in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. This announcement comes as arrests at the southwest border have dropped significantly, even as stricter enforcement measures are enacted by the administration. The average number of arrests has fallen from about 400 a day last year to around 41 now, at a seven-day average.
Wall funding
Reports of black coating on border wall
Trump had previously allocated $165 billion to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with $46.5 billion specifically for building a new border wall. The project includes plans for technological upgrades such as cameras and sensors. Reports about painting the border wall black were first made during Trump's earlier administration in 2020, when officials confirmed they were testing a black coating on some sections.