Jaishankar to hold bilateral talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) in Moscow . The session will take place on Wednesday and is a key part of Jaishankar's three-day official visit to Russia from August 19-21. The visit aims to strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Trade discussions Jaishankar to address India-Russia Business Forum Besides chairing the IRIGC-TEC in Moscow during his visit, Jaishankar will also address the India-Russia Business Forum. The forum will focus on enhancing trade and investment ties between the two nations. The External Affairs Minister's visit comes at the invitation of Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Diplomatic continuity Jaishankar's visit follows series of high-level meetings Jaishankar's visit comes after a series of high-level meetings between India and Russia. The two leaders had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting on July 15 and at the recent BRICS Summit. Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also visited Moscow for consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.