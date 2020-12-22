The Premier League 2019-20 season was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league resumed behind closed doors in June as the season ended the following month. In September, the 2020-21 season started with already 14 gameweeks getting over before Christmas. In a challenging year, there were some breathtaking matches witnessed across the two seasons. We highlight the same.

MUNMCI Manchester United overcome rivals City in February

In a massive Manchester Derby encounter at Old Trafford in the 2019-20 season, saw United tame City 2-0 in February. The win helped United complete a league double over City for over a decade. Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial combined for the first goal in the half-hour mark. Scott McTominay's brilliant long-range finish saw Stretford End erupt with joy in injury-time.

LIVLEE Leeds return to the Premier League with a bang

Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with style and panache. In their opening game against Liverpool in the 2020-21 season at Anfield, Leeds played out a flawed but fabulous football match. The seven-goal thriller saw Liverpool win 4-3. Leeds played Liverpool at their own high-intensity pressing game and almost came back with a point. The game also had four disallowed goals.

AVLLIV Villa stun champions Liverpool 7-2 at home

This was one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history. Aston Villa trounced champions Liverpool 7-2 this season, with Ollie Watkins scoring a hat-trick and Jack Grealish being involved in five goals. Notably, it was the first time Liverpool conceded seven goals since 1963. "We never dreamed of getting a result like this," Villa boss Dean Smith told BBC Sport.

TOTWHU Hammers make a stunning comeback against Tottenham

West Ham claimed a stunning 3-3 draw against Tottenham in gameweek five of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Hammers were 3-0 down inside sixteen first-half minutes and Tottenham looked to walk away with three points. However, West Ham scored three goals with just 10 minutes to go in the second half. Manuel Lanzini's brilliant long-range strike in injury time dashed Tottenham's hopes.

MCILEI Five-star Leicester thrash Man City at the Etihad