Australian batsman Steve Smith has brushed off concerns about his nagging back injury leading up to the second Test match against Team India at the MCG on Boxing Day. Notably, the star batsman had skipped some training sessions ahead of the first Test and is still a bit stiff as far as his back injury is concerned. Here are further details.

Smith said the back injury is something he needs to manage and that he didn't face an issue since 2014 last. "It's just something I need to manage whenever it goes and I probably haven't had an episode since - I think it was - 2014 so hopefully, they can continue to be six years apart," Smith said.

Smith said that he isn't worried about his back problem and feels he will be good to go. "If I'm moving around and laying down I'm good. If I sit around for too long it's not great for it, but I'm not worried about it. I think everything will be fine and I'll be good to go," he said.

Smith is aiming to deliver the goods at the MCG, where he averages 113.50 with the bat. The MCG is a happy hunting ground for Smith. In seven Boxing Day Tests, he has racked up 908 runs, slamming four tons and three fifties. "My boxing day record is probably the best in Australia among all grounds. I like batting at the MCG," Smith said.

Smith added that he always wanted to played in Boxing Day Tests. "There's nothing like the thrill and you get the shivers down your spine when you walk out to bat on Boxing Day with the crowd yelling, and it's like a dream come true in a way. Because as a kid I always wanted to play in Boxing Day Test match," he added.

