The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are working on plans to improve the performance of Team India Down Under. Rajiv Shukla, who is set to become the BCCI vice-president, informed about the development. Notably, a framework is being drawn after the Indian team suffered a crushing defeat by Australia in the Adelaide Test (D/N).

Statement 'Hopeful that performance will improve', says Shukla

Here is what Shukla said. "It was not a good score and we are really concerned. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are concerned about it and both are working on some plans through which the performance can be improved. I am quite optimistic and hopeful that in the next Test match we will definitely do better," Shukla told ANI.

1st Test India recorded their lowest-ever Test total

Australia claimed an eight-wicket victory over India in the first Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. In a strange turn of events, the Indians were bowled out for 36 in the second innings, their lowest-ever Test total. Notably, none of the Indian batsmen scored in double figures. This allowed the hosts to chase a meager target of 90 with ease, on Day 3.

Batting 'Nobody will be flown to Australia'

Considering India's poor batting display, several cricket experts stated that NCA head Rahul Dravid should be called to mentor the Indian batsmen. Speaking on the same, Shukla said, "Nobody will be flown to Australia, our performance in the first innings against the hosts was good, we even took the lead but in the second innings we collapsed, it happens sometimes."

Do you know? The Indian batsmen failed to break the deadlock

This was only the second instance when no Indian batsman reached the double-figure mark, in a Test innings. Here are the scores: Shaw (4), Mayank (9), Bumrah (2), Pujara (0), Kohli (4), Rahane (0), Vihari (8), Saha (4), Ashwin (0), Umesh (4*), Shami (1).

Series Will India bounce back in the Test series?