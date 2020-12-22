Pakistan beat New Zealand in the third and final T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. With this victory, Pakistan sealed the dead rubber tie as the Kiwis pocketed the three-match series 2-1. Opting to chase, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 173/7 in 20 overs. Devon Conway impressed with a 45-ball 63. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target. Here are further details.

NZ vs PAK How did the match pan out?

New Zealand got off to a brisk start, before losing Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson in quick succession. After Tim Seifert's dismissal, from 58/3, the Kiwis got to 109/4. Glenn Phillips and Conway added a valuable stand. Conway continued his exploits and helped NZ post 173/7. In reply, Mohammad Rizwan ensured that the visitors earned a notable consolation victory.

Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez slams these notable feats

Mohammad Hafeez (41) slammed three sixes against New Zealand today. He now has 71 career T20I sixes and equaled the tally of Paul Stirling and JP Duminy. He became just the fifth batsman in T20I history and the second from Pakistan to amass 2,300-plus runs (2,323). Hafeez has extended his tally to 552 career T20I runs against the Kiwis (highest).

NZ batsmen New Zealand batsmen register these numbers

Tim Seifert (35) hit three sixes in his brisk knock. He has equaled Kane Williamson in terms of career T20I sixes (47). Conway registered his second career T20I fifty for New Zealand. Phillips (31) went past the 300-run mark in T20Is (324). He surpassed Luke Ronchi's tally for the Kiwis (312). Guptill became the first NZ batsman to score 500-plus runs against Pakistan.

Pakistan Rizwan slams career-best 89